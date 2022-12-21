The Lex Newsletter: watchdogs will intensify attack on Wall Street in 2023

This article is an on-site version of The Lex Newsletter. Sign up here to get the complete newsletter sent straight to your inbox every Wednesday and FridayThis is the last Lex newsletter before the holidays. The Lex column will continue publishing throughout. Look out for editions on cutting-edge tech and our predictive hits and misses of 2022. Lexfeedback@ft.comDear reader,Many predicted at the start of 2021 that the Biden administration would take a more aggressive stance on financial regulations and enforcement. These expectations have been largely borne out, with the US Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory agencies significantly stepping up reviews and litigation.Just this week, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau slammed Wells Fargo with a record-breaking $1.7bn fine. The regulator ordered the retail bank to pay an additional $2bn in damages to customers to settle allegations that it harmed millions of consumers through illegal practices. These included unexpected overdraft fees and the unlawful repossession of vehicles. Do not expect the regulatory pressure to let up in 2023. President Joe Biden has made promoting competition and consumer protection one of his top priorities. Potential new rules cover everything from mergers and stock trading to ESG disclosures, bank capital requirements and digital assets. These are set to create problems for Wall Street and corporate America alike. This month’s confirmation of Martin Gruenberg as the new chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation means all the leading financial regulatory agencies are now filled with Biden picks. Under the politically ambitious Gary Gensler, the SEC filed 760 new enforcement actions in fiscal 2022, a 9 per cent increase over the previous year. The?? Wall Street regulator levied a total of $6.4bn in fines during the period. That is two-thirds more than last year and the most on record. Biden’s antitrust enforcers — namely Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan and DoJ antitrust head Jonathan Kanter — have been equally busy. Between January 2021 and July 2022, the DoJ and the FTC either filed or threatened to file antitrust suits to block 22 transactions, according to the law firm McDermott Will & Emery. Of the 22 deals targeted, 16 have since collapsed. These include Nvidia’s $66bn bid for Arm and Lockheed Martin’s attempt to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne. Last month, Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher, and smaller rival Simon & Schuster scrapped plans to merge.The FTC’s effort to stop Microsoft’s $75bn acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard is its boldest challenge for years. Most antitrust cases have traditionally focused on “horizontal mergers”, in which the merging companies are direct competitors and regulators would oppose them on market share concentration concerns. The Microsoft-Activision deal is a “vertical merger”, where a leading distribution platform buys a leading content maker. Such deals would probably not have attracted much interest five years ago. But the Biden administration — wary of how Big Tech has grown by gobbling up companies in adjacent markets — is taking a more critical approach.At the heart of the FTC’s 23-page complaint is how Microsoft plans to use Activision’s content. Regulators fear Microsoft could pull Activision’s games away from competitors such as Sony or use them to get an unfair leg up in game streaming, which many see as the future of the industry.It is a novel argument and hinges on whether the deal could snuff out competition in nascent industries. The FTC is also looking to block Meta, Facebook’s parent company, from buying a virtual reality start-up on the same grounds.There have been setbacks. Antitrust regulators lost two merger fights in recent months. Judges ruled against their efforts to stop UnitedHealth from buying Change Healthcare for $13bn and Illumina’s merger with Grail. Khan acknowledges that her agency is “outgunned” in resources by the big companies she is pursuing.Even so, Jon Dubrow, co-head of McDermott’s antitrust mergers focus group, said he expected to see more merger challenges next year.“Despite losing a number of recent challenges based on aggressive theories, the FTC and DoJ have stressed they will continue to bring hard cases where they believe there is a violation,” he said. “Leaders at both agencies have repeatedly stated their baseline approach is to seek to block acquisitions they view as problematic rather than agreeing to consent order settlements.”That is a sign for companies to either think twice before doing a problematic M&A deal or recruit teams of antitrust lawyers for the fight ahead.In other reading, this New York Times story is probably a strong contender for the craziest political story of 2022. My colleague Elaine Moore also wrote a very entertaining piece about the tech sector’s nepo babies.Enjoy the festive break. Pan Kwan Yuk

