The Florida Lottery: Mikenson Brezillard Claims $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Mikenson Brezillard, 32, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

Brezillard purchased his winning ticket from Quick Stop, located at 708 Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.

To help protect employees and players during the COVID-19 outbreak, Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices remain closed to the public until further notice. Players who have winning tickets are encouraged to utilize the Lottery’s secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or their nearest district office. All claim deadlines have been extended, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com/closures.

