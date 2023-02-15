The first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences — crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer, and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

As dismal as the war’s impact has been, there’s one consolation: It could have been worse. Companies and countries in the developed world have proved surprisingly resilient, so far avoiding the worst-case scenario of a painful recession.

With the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine imminent, The Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament calls on the EU Member States, the US, the UK, and Canada to swiftly deliver on their pledge to provide Ukraine with modern battle tanks, while maintaining close coordination with Ukraine’s allies for the provision of heavy weaponry, advanced air-defense systems, fighter jets, and helicopters.

Malik Azmani MEP

MEP Malik Azmani (VVD, The Netherlands), First Vice President of Renew Europe, said: “On this sad anniversary, we need to show our determination. Let us expand the EU sanctions to the 6000 Russian individuals listed by the Navalny Foundation. Let us hold Russia accountable through the tribunal for the crime of aggression in The Hague. And let us use the confiscated Russian funds to start rebuilding Ukraine as soon as possible.”

MEP, Petras Auštrevi?ius

Renew Europe MEP, Petras Auštrevi?ius (Lithuanian Liberal Movement), shadow rapporteur on Ukraine, who led the negotiations on the resolution, added: “Stopping an aggressive Russia means defeating it on the battlefield in Ukraine, providing the Ukrainians with everything that will enable them to achieve victory, to shorten the war and the suffering it has caused.”