Do you want to know the best skincare routine for active women?
(STL.NEWS) So you want to start a skincare routine, but you have some questions: How many skincare products do you have to use? Which ones are right for your skin? In what order should you be applying these products? And what does the products, even do?
To get the most benefit out of a daily skincare regimen, no matter what your skin type, you should start with three simple steps: cleanse, treat and moisturize, recommends Ashley Magovern, M.D., dermatologist, and owner and founder of Manhattan Dermatology in Manhattan Beach, California. You’re probably already familiar with cleansing and moisturizing, but what does “treating” your skin involve?
Exercise offers a long list of incredible health benefits such as better heart function, sharper focus, improved emotional well-being, and reduced stress. But did you know people who work out regularly can also enjoy younger-looking skin?
Recent studies have acknowledged the ability of regular workouts to support a healthier and glowing complexion. The reason for this benefit is that high-intensity workouts increase blood flow and nourish skin cells, vital for impeccable skin.
In other words, your workouts not only keep you fit it could also help turn back the clock! While that sure sounds great for all active women. However, if you don’t take care of your skin post-workout, it could lead to acne and other skin issues. Luckily, a few mindful steps before and after your workout are all it takes to improve your skin and minimize skin damage.
Three Main Steps
Think of your skincare routine consisting of three main steps:
- Cleansing: Face cleansing should be the first step in any skincare routine, as it clears away impurities and excess oil that can clog pores and dull skin.
- Toning: If you use toner, apply after cleansing your face and before everything else. It can help you balance the skin tone.
- Serum: A serum tailored to your skin concerns can both treat and protect. Look for an antioxidant, like gold-standard vitamin C. “Everyone should use vitamin C, no matter what age,” Dr. Magovern says. “It helps reverse a lot of the skin damage we get from the sun and pollution.” For darker skin tones, hyperpigmentation can be a common issue, and using a vitamin C serum in the morning can help mitigate dark spots, says Jennifer David, D.O., a dermatologist in Philadelphia and founder of Skin & Scripts Virtual Dermatology.
- Moisturizing: Moisturizer both hydrates skin and locks in all the other layers of product you’ve applied. Those with dry skin may want to use a cream morning and night.
- Sunscreen: It’s the most important step in any skincare routine, for every skin type and age. “If you don’t wear sunscreen, you might as well not do any of the other steps,” Dr. Magovern says. “The sun is the number one reason people’s skin ages prematurely.” And the damage isn’t only cosmetic, no matter what your skin color: “People of color can and do get skin cancer,” Dr. David says. “Plus, if you’re treating hyperpigmentation without daily SPF use, it’s like taking two steps forward and one step backward.”
Some Tips:
- Use a gentle towel.
Fluffy towels please your senses, but they also tend to harbor bacteria in their nooks and crannies even after a wash! Instead of thick or fluffy towels, use clean, medium-thick ones that absorb sweat and reduce the risk of bacteria latching onto its fibers.
- Avoid Touching your face.
Even a five-year-old would dish out this advice, thanks to all the TV ads since the pandemic. It is a golden rule if you use multiple apparatuses that others also use; touching your face will increase the risk of bacterial skin infection.
Proper hydration and good nutrition go hand-in-hand with these posts-workout routines that promote healthy skin.