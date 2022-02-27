Do you want to know the best skincare routine for active women?

(STL.NEWS) So you want to start a skincare routine, but you have some questions: How many skincare products do you have to use? Which ones are right for your skin? In what order should you be applying these products? And what does the products, even do?

To get the most benefit out of a daily skincare regimen, no matter what your skin type, you should start with three simple steps: cleanse, treat and moisturize, recommends Ashley Magovern, M.D., dermatologist, and owner and founder of Manhattan Dermatology in Manhattan Beach, California. You’re probably already familiar with cleansing and moisturizing, but what does “treating” your skin involve?

Exercise offers a long list of incredible health benefits such as better heart function, sharper focus, improved emotional well-being, and reduced stress. But did you know people who work out regularly can also enjoy younger-looking skin?

Recent studies have acknowledged the ability of regular workouts to support a healthier and glowing complexion. The reason for this benefit is that high-intensity workouts increase blood flow and nourish skin cells, vital for impeccable skin.

In other words, your workouts not only keep you fit it could also help turn back the clock! While that sure sounds great for all active women. However, if you don’t take care of your skin post-workout, it could lead to acne and other skin issues. Luckily, a few mindful steps before and after your workout are all it takes to improve your skin and minimize skin damage.

Three Main Steps