Thai Kitchens in St. Louis Launches New Website

Thai Kitchens in St. Louis Launches News Website to better serve customers in Florissant, O’Fallon, St. Charles, and Wentzville, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen offers four locations in the St. Louis region, including Florissant, O’Fallon, St. Charles, and Wentzville, Missouri has launched a new website that features access to all online ordering platforms for each location, news blog, and more.

The owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, a.k.a Andie, was recently named by St. Louis Restaurant Review as “Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022.”

Their online reviews are high across all major review sites on the web.

The domain name of the new website is https://LoveThaiSTL.com. Visit and order online today.