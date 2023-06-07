Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon to Host Special Guests from the Royal Thai Consulate General from Chicago

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen in O’Fallon, Missouri, announced on its website that it is scheduled to host a special dinner prepared family, country-style next Saturday and Sunday (June 17th & 18th).

According to the owner, Sasionthon Ongartsutthikul, they hosted the same dinner for the Consulate and its staff last year at the Wentzville, MO, location. They enjoyed it so much that they are returning this year.

Thai Kitchen has been serving authentic Thai cuisine to the region since 1997 and now has four locations and another one opening soon in St. Louiis, which will offer delivery and pickup only. Customers can order online from LoveThaiSTL.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Currently, they have locations in the following communities:

Florissant, MO

O’Fallon, MO

St. Charles, MO

Wentzville, MO

St. Louis, MO – Opening Soon @ CloudKitchen at 2360 Hampton Avenue