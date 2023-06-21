Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Announces Sunday Brunch Buffet

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Announces New Sunday Brunch Buffet Starting Sunday, June 25, 2023.
O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon, Missouri, announces its new Sunday Brunch Buffet starting this coming Sunday, June 25, 2023. CLICK to view their profile page on St. Louis Restaurant Review.
They aim to introduce residents to Thai food to make them “fall in love with it.” Thai food is slightly different from other Asian cuisines. While they are all great, they do vary in taste. However, they are offering traditional American comfort breakfast items.
The first event, Sunday, June 25, 2023, is recipes from Grandma (Rose), who works in the kitchen on a limited basis. The cost for the brunch buffet is $$24.95 (plus tax), and children ten or under eat for $6.95. What a deal!
Hours of the Sunday Brunch Buffet are 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Come and visit our new facility and the Thai decorations imported from Thailand by the owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, during a visit in November 2022.
The menu for Sunday, June 25, 2023, is as follows:
- Thai Omelette
- Scrabbled Eggs
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Shredded Hash Browns
- Coconut Soup
- Pad Thai (Among the world’s favorite foods)
- Potstickers
- Rangoon
- Egg Rolls
- Pineapple Curry
- Basil Fried Rice
- Thai Grilled Pork with Sticky Rice
- Papaya Salad
- Larb Kai
- Spicy Beef Salad
- Sweet Rice Mango
- Sweet Rice Custard
- Thai Coffee
- Thai Tea
Thai Kitchen has been serving authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997 and continues to expand its locations and menu items.
The Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights, MO, is not affiliated with our offerings and operates independently.
This special event is exclusive to the O’Fallon location.
Address and phone:
8632 Mexico Road
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: 636-281-2389
