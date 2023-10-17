Thai Kitchen in St. Charles will be Closed Until 4 pm

The Thai Kitchen in St. Charles, MO, will be closed until 4:00 p.m.

ST CHARLES, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen in St. Charles, MO, will be closed today until 4 p.m. for repairs and maintenance.

Thai Kitchen – St. Charles is part of the Thai Kitchen chain owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul. All locations have high online Google Reviews. They have been serving the St. Louis region since 1999.

They have locations in:

Florissant, MO

Maryland Heights, MO (Opening Soon as Thai Mama)

O’Fallon, MO

St. Charles, MO (this location)

St. Louis, MO – Pickup and Delivery Only

Wentzville, MO

They apologize for the inconvenience, but it is necessary to serve its customers properly. They hope to see you after 4:00 p.m.

Visit their website at LoveThaiSTL.com.