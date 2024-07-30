Thai Kitchen – Health Inspection Scores – Amazing

Thai Kitchen has three locations in St. Charles County that were awarded excellent Health Inspection Scores.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen is a locally owned Thai restaurant chain owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul. It has five Thai Kitchen locations across the region and one Thai Mama location in Maryland Heights, Missouri. She was nominated for the Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022.

These Health Inspection Scores accompanied the Google ratings for each location, making these some of the best-managed restaurants in the St. Louis region. Recently, she added a St. Louis location and the Thai Mama location in Maryland Heights. There is a Thai Kitchen location in Maryland Heights, but it is not affiliated with her restaurant chain, which is the reason for naming the Maryland Heights location, Thai Mama.

Thai Kitchen locations in St. Charles County recent Health Inspection Scores:

O’Fallon – Inspection Date: May 01, 2024 – Score 98%

St. Charles – Inspection Date: July 30, 2024 – Score: 100%

Wentzville – Inspection Date: July 01, 2024 – Score: 100%

The Google Rating for each of the three locations is as follows as of July 30, 2024, at 5:00 pm:

Google Rating – O’Fallon – 4.6 Stars with 655 online customer reviews

– with 655 online customer reviews Google Rating – St. Charles – 4.5 Stars with 310 online customer reviews

– with 310 online customer reviews Google Rating – Wentzville – 4.7 Stars with 440 online customer reviews

Great Health Inspection Scores and high Google ratings; what else can you ask for from any restaurant?

