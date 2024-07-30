Amazing Health Inspection Scores for Thai Kitchen Locations
Categories

Thai Kitchen – Health Inspection Scores – Amazing

  • Posted byby Smith
  • July 30, 2024
  • 1 min

Thai Kitchen has three locations in St. Charles County that were awarded excellent Health Inspection Scores.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen is a locally owned Thai restaurant chain owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul.  It has five Thai Kitchen locations across the region and one Thai Mama location in Maryland Heights, Missouri.  She was nominated for the Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022.

These Health Inspection Scores accompanied the Google ratings for each location, making these some of the best-managed restaurants in the St. Louis region.  Recently, she added a St. Louis location and the Thai Mama location in Maryland Heights.  There is a Thai Kitchen location in Maryland Heights, but it is not affiliated with her restaurant chain, which is the reason for naming the Maryland Heights location, Thai Mama.

Thai Kitchen locations in St. Charles County recent Health Inspection Scores:

  • O’Fallon – Inspection Date: May 01, 2024 – Score 98%
  • St. Charles – Inspection Date: July 30, 2024 – Score: 100%
  • Wentzville – Inspection Date: July 01, 2024 – Score: 100%

The Google Rating for each of the three locations is as follows as of July 30, 2024, at 5:00 pm:

  • Google Rating – O’Fallon4.6 Stars with 655 online customer reviews
  • Google Rating – St. Charles4.5 Stars with 310 online customer reviews
  • Google Rating – Wentzville4.7 Stars with 440 online customer reviews

Great Health Inspection Scores and high Google ratings; what else can you ask for from any restaurant?

USPress.News covered this story as well.

Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation