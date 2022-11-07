Tezro – the Revolutionary Cryptocurrency Payment System Establishing New Standards in the Blockchain Community

press release

PRESS RELEASE. PARIS, FRANCE / NOVEMBER 7th 2022 / Tezro’s decentralized cryptocurrency payment service is expected to revolutionize the shopping experience. Through its innovative financial chat platform, the Tezro app combines crypto and e-commerce, enabling users to make purchases using a wide range of cryptocurrencies. With Tezro, you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies on one of the most secure platforms available. The app’s exchange feature allows users to make purchases by choosing the desired currency and the desired amount. As a further security measure, escrow services allow consumers to verify payments only after the appropriate quantity of bitcoin has been sent by the related dealer.

Cryptocurrencies’ success stems mostly from blockchain technology’s unparalleled features. Cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, alternative coins, Decentralized Finance, Decentralized Media, the birth of Web 3.0, and many more have all been made possible by blockchain technology. Unprecedented monetary innovations are emerging as a result of blockchain technology’s development. And it is due to this development that Tezro is attempting to unify its DeFi portfolio management, risk management, and investment capabilities by merging its DeFi solutions and investing features. Beyond that, Tezro plans to expand its non-custodial wallet by supporting an additional six cryptocurrencies. Because of its convenient single-app interface, Tezro is set for rapid growth.

In this project, they’ve developed a novel auction system and a decentralized funding mechanism that will allow users to directly transact in bitcoin for the purchase and sale of high-end products via our auction platform. Furthermore, customers are given the opportunity to make purchases from Tezro’s partners using the company’s loan service. Customers have greater financial flexibility to make purchases as a result of this wonderful interest-free loan for the first ninety days of the term. Customers have the ability to maintain complete financial control by providing payment in either cryptocurrency or traditional currency.

As was indicated before, the app is not just focused on cryptocurrencies but also allows payments to be made using fiat currency. There are three different fiat currencies available for use: US Dollar (USD), Chinese Yuan (CNY), and Euro (EUR) (EUR). Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), USD Tether (USDT), Euro Tether (EURT), EOS Token (EOS), Tether Gold (XAUT), and China Token (CNT) are all acceptable forms of currency (CHNT).

About Tezro

Tezro transforms your social media conversations with people into a banking service. The business has introduced a game-changing payment method on its Android and iOS quick financial messaging app. Their instant messaging service includes a crypto and fiat currency wallet developed on a third-generation blockchain for increased security and convenience. Tezro has emerged as a frontrunner in the market because of the breakthrough technology they’ve developed to make all financial transactions possible in one secure, frictionless, and entirely digital setting.

Media Contact:

