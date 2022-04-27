Texas Named Best State For Business By CEO Magazine For Record-Shattering 18th Year In A Row

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement after Texas was again named the Best State for Business for the 18th year in a row by the nation’s leading CEOs in an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive Magazine. The rankings are determined by the CEOs’ assessments of each state’s business climate, workforce, and quality of life. Texas has secured the top spot each year since the ranking’s inception.

“Texas has been named the Best State for Business every year that I have been Governor because we have remained steadfast in our efforts to offer a world-class business climate and develop the skilled, diverse workforce in our state,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is the beacon of freedom and opportunity thanks to our competitive business environment, no corporate or personal income taxes, limited regulations, and endless opportunity that allows all Texans to prosper. Texans thrive when our economy is booming, and I look forward to keeping the Lone Star State the best place in the nation to do business.”