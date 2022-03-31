Texas – McAllen Designated As Music Friendly Community

Governor Abbott Announces McAllen Designated As Music Friendly Community

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced that the City of McAllen, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

“Music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of McAllen on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success.”

“Music not only unites us, it also brings joy, reflects different cultures, and is good for the soul,” said Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. “Music is also a great economic development tool that improves our communities and enhances our quality of life. I appreciate Governor Abbott’s leadership in promoting music in Texas and congratulate the City of McAllen for earning this designation that will benefit both the businesses and residents in our community.”

“I want to thank Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office for awarding the City of McAllen with this prestigious designation,” said Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. “As a Music Friendly Community, McAllen will be able to showcase the local talent that exists in the Rio Grande Valley, and it will have a tremendous impact on economic development for our region. Congratulations to the City of McAllen and to the local musicians whose talent made this possible.”

“Congratulations to the City of McAllen for their recognition as a Music Friendly Community,” said Representative Terry Canales. “McAllen has a long history of hosting exceptional musical talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike. I look forward to seeing how this designation supports the continued growth of our local music scene.”

“McAllen has always been known for our big friendly hearts, and now we can celebrate our Music Friendly Community with this prestigious designation,” said Representative Bobby Guerra. “As a musician myself, I personally know the incredible artists in our community, and I’m excited to share their talent with the rest of Texas.”

“We know the amazing contributions that our region has made to our rich culture,” said Representative Oscar Longoria. “I congratulate McAllen for taking that a step further by becoming a Music Friendly Community. This designation will help McAllen strengthen its economy by supporting its thriving local music scene and developing more home-grown artists.”

“I would like to congratulate the City of McAllen for being designated a Music Friendly Community,” said Representative Sergio Muñoz, Jr. “Music is an important part of our culture and community in the Rio Grande Valley, and we are proud to support our local musicians and artists.”

The community celebration featuring live music and hosted by the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, Visit McAllen, the City of McAllen, and the Texas Music Office is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 8-10 pm at the McAllen Food Park, 10 N. Broadway. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Blanca Cardenas, Interim President/CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce.

“Being designated a Music Friendly Community acknowledges the many opportunities available for live music in the city and shows support for local artist and venues,” said Commissioner Omar Quintanilla, District 3. “The City of McAllen encourages such entertainment as seen in various outdoor events held throughout the year.”

“The City of McAllen is very proud to have earned the designation as a Music Friendly Community and we strongly believe it reinforces what we know to be true, that music is a big part of our community, culture, and lifestyle,” said Commissioner Seby Haddad, District 5. “The City works hard to make music an integral part of all its events, and we are very proud of the ongoing efforts and support provided by the McAllen Chamber of Commerce towards local musicians and the live music scene. This designation will help promote the incredible musical talent and artists in our city.”

For more information on the community celebration on Thursday, April 7, visit: facebook.com/events/508572657391299

For media inquiries, contact Laura Robles, Cultural Arts and Incubator Coordinator, lrobles@visitmcallen.com, 956-687-2787

McAllen joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, joining Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, San Marcos, Dallas, and Bryan. Houston and Wimberley are currently working through the certification process.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities