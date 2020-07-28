Texas Man Shane Ellis Krum Sentenced To 12 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced today that Shane Ellis Krum, age 37, of Gilmer, Texas, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Hot Springs.

On or about December 26, 2017, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, a Garland County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a brown sedan for a traffic violation. As the vehicle stopped, the driver, later identified as Krum, got out and walked to a fence on the side of the road. Krum lit a cigarette, then turned and walked back to the vehicle and sat down in the driver’s seat. After learning that Krum had a search wavier on file, a search of his vehicle was conducted. During the search, Deputies located a loaded semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat. Deputies also searched the area Krum had been standing and located a backpack that contained a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine, a plastic bag of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory where it was determined to be 50.7 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Krum was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of 2018, and entered a guilty plea in October of 2019.

This case was investigated by the Garland County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney’s Bryan Achorn and Candace Taylor prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

