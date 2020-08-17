Texas Lottery: Garland Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A Garland resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Multiplier Spectacular. The ticket was purchased at 1 Star Beverage, located at 510 N. Plano Road, in Garland. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Multiplier Spectacular offers more than $100 million in total prizes, including over 1 million prizes between $50 and $1,000. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.48, including break even prizes.

