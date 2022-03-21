Texas Lottery – Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million

Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

Winning ticket was purchased in Dallas

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Fort Worth resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Texaco Lake June, located at 8470 Lake June Road, in Dallas. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the sixth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.