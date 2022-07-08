Texas: John David Twomey Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation

Texas Man, John David Twomey Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of an Alabama Child

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, John David Twomey, a 24-year-old from Brownwood, Texas, was sentenced to 324 months in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to Twomey’s plea agreement and other court records, this sentence is the result of an investigation that began in Ozark, Alabama in October of 2021. During that investigation, multiple law enforcement agencies in Alabama and Texas worked together to find and recover a missing person. Those efforts led to the discovery of Twomey’s sexual exploitation of a minor.

Twomey was indicted and pleaded guilty to the charge on April 6, 2022. Following his 27-year prison sentence, Twomey will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system. Related charges remain pending in Texas.

This case was investigated by the Ozark Police Department, the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Brownwood, Texas Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today