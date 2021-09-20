Texas Governor Reappoints VanSteenberg and Washington

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Chip VanSteenberg and Von Washington, Sr. to the Commission on State Emergency Communications for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027. The commission is charged with administering the state 9-1-1 service program and the statewide poison control program.

Chip VanSteenberg of Conroe is the Executive Director of the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District. He is currently serving as president of the Texas 9-1-1 Alliance and is a member of the National Emergency Number Association and the Texas National Emergency Number Association. VanSteenberg received a Bachelor of Science in Government from Abilene Christian University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas.

Von Washington, Sr. of El Paso is the President of IDA Technology. He is a board member and former chairman of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he was named the Small Business Administration 2018 Texas State Small Businessperson of the Year and received an appointment to the Dallas Federal Reserve Board, El Paso Branch in 2019. Washington received a Bachelor of Arts Political Science (Social Statistics) from Virginia State University and graduated from the United States Army Logistics Management College Operations Research and Systems Analysis program. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army.