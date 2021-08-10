Texas Governor Appoints Stephenson as District Attorney

Governor Abbott Appoints Stephenson as District Attorney for 91st Judicial District

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brad Stephenson District Attorney for the 91st Judicial District in Eastland County for a term set to expire December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Brad Stephenson of Eastland is an assistant criminal district attorney for Eastland County. He previously served as the Eastland County Judge from 1999-2007. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Bar Association, and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. He is a board member of the Eastland County Crisis Center and president of the Austin McCloud Foundation. Additionally, he is the former president of the Eastland Rotary Club and Eastland Assisted Living Corp. Stephenson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Texas Tech and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Wesleyan School of Law.