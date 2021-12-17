Texas Governor Appoints Ahmadi to TWIC

Governor Abbott Appoints Ahmadi to Texas Workforce Investment Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Paloma Ahmadi to the Texas Workforce Investment Council for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027. The council’s role is to evaluate the Texas workforce system by analyzing data and reports, provide analysis and advice during policy deliberations, and integrate workforce programs to increase the benefits of these programs for all Texans.

Paloma Ahmadi of Shavano Park is the Associate General Counsel for Employment at Brex, Inc. She has extensive experience in labor and employment law, including previous senior legal positions at Haynes and Boone LLP and Major League Baseball, and additional experience gained at Ahmad Zavitsanos Anaipakos and at Kirkland Ellis LLP. Ahmadi is a current member of the Texas and New York State Bars and an inactive member of the Washington D.C. Bar. She recently concluded a term of service on the board of Dress for Success San Antonio. Ahmadi received a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.