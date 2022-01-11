Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Contreras & Fullerton

Governor Abbott Reappoints Contreras and Fullerton to Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Eduardo Contreras and Lisa Fullerton to the Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force for terms set to expire June 14, 2023. The task force advises and assists the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House with issues that relate to small businesses and provides information in plain language to the public on issues related to small businesses.

Eduardo Contreras of Austin is Founder and CEO of ALCON DTS and has worked in IT security, networking, telecommunications, and software industries for the past 20 years. He founded his first company in 2001 and has served as both CEO and board member to several diverse companies. He is a board member of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a member of the NFIB Leadership Council, and a member of the Forbes Entrepreneur & Small Business Forum.

Lisa Fullerton of San Antonio is President and CEO of A Novel Idea, LLC which owns and operates multiple Auntie Anne’s and a co-branded Cinnabon in San Antonio. As a 20-year franchisee veteran, she serves on the Auntie Anne’s Franchise Advisory Council. She is an executive board member for the North San Antonio Chamber, chair of the Small Business Committee, and is former chair of Public Policy for the National Association of Women Business Owners San Antonio (NAWBO-SA). Additionally, she is a member of the NFIB-Texas serving on the Leadership Trust Advisory Board, a board member of C12- Christian CEO, Peer to Peer group, and is a 2021 commissioned Colson Fellow. Fullerton received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas State University.