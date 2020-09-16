Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Governor’s Commission for Women

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cynthia Conroy, Sasha Crane, and Ashlee Kleinert to the Governor’s Commission for Women for terms set to expire on December 31, 2021. Governor Abbott is charging this commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and to address the issue of human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

Cynthia Conroy of El Paso is the Director of Community Outreach, Community Reinvestment Act Officer, and the Aide to the Chairman of WestStar. Prior to joining WestStar, she was the Executive Associate in the office of the Associate Dean of Research, and the Director of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center- El Paso. She has over 12 years of academic administration and grant management experience with the University of Texas at El Paso. There she served as the Program Manager of the Environmental Science and Engineering Ph.D. Program and as Principal Investigator various state and federal grants. She serves on the board of directors of the United Way of El Paso County, the El Paso Community College Foundation, El Paso Matters, and the Pioneer Association of El Paso, and is a member of the Borderplex Alliance. She is the past board chair of Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest, past president of El Paso Executive Forum and has served on the board of Leadership Women, formerly the Foundation for Women’s Resources. Conroy received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Political Science from The University of Texas at El Paso.

Sasha Crane of McAllen is the owner of three full service carwashes, chairwoman of Jon D. William Cotillion, and owner of Un Rincon Cerca Del Cielo Properties. She is a sustaining member of the Junior League of McAllen, former board member of Hidalgo County Cotillion for McAllen High School, and a founding board member of the McAllen Marathon – Scott Crane Memorial Run. Additionally, she is a former member of Quinta Mazatlan Advisory Board, McAllen ISD Parent Advisory Council, and former booster president for McAllen High School Cheer. Crane received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and attended the University of North Dakota for the Indians Into Medicine Program.

Ashlee Kleinert of Dallas is owner and president of Ruthie’s Rolling Café. She is a member of Dallas Assembly, Methodist Health System – Eagle Society, Momentum Society, SMU Tower Center Forum, and the Friends of Klyde Warren Park. Additionally, she is the co-chair of the Kleinert Foundation, board chairman of New Friends New Life Advisory Board, vice president of Shelter Ministries of Dallas Board of Directors, and a member of the Rebecca Bender Initiative Board of Directors, SMU Maguire Center for Ethics Advisory Board, and the Methodist Health Systems Foundation. Kleinert received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Elementary Education from Southern Methodist University.

