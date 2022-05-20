Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Rutherford To ERS

Governor Abbott Appoints Rutherford To Employees Retirement System Of Texas Board Of Trustees

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John R. Rutherford to the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on August 31, 2024. The board oversees a public pension system for employees and retirees of Texas state agencies and others. In addition to retirement benefits, ERS provides health insurance coverage for certain employees and retirees.

John R. Rutherford of Houston is a self-employed, former energy and finance executive. He is a part-time senior advisor for ECP GP and serves on the board of directors of Enterprise Product Partner, L.P. In addition to more than 30 years of experience in energy and finance, he previously worked as an accountant. Rutherford serves on the Executive Council of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Energy Center at The University of Texas at Austin and actively volunteers with the Navy Seal Foundation and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. He was previously the executive director of the Coalition For a Fair and Open Port. Rutherford received a Bachelor of Business Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.