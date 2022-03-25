Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Marsha Moberley

Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Moberley To Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Marsha Moberley to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the governor.

Marsha Moberley of Cedar Park is a Commissioner for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. She has over 20 years in probation experience and previously served as the Chief Probation Officer for Deaf Smith and Oldham counties. She is the former chair for the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission Criminal Justice Advisory Board and the Panhandle Chiefs Association. She is a current member of the Association of Paroling Authorities International. She currently volunteers for CASA Travis County. Moberley received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University.