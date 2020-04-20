Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Appointed Smith To Texas State Board Of Public Accountancy

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jeannette Pierro Smith to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy for a term set to expire on January 31, 2025. The Texas State Board of Public Accountancy protects the public by ensuring that persons issued certificates as certified public accountants (CPAs) possess the necessary education, skills and capabilities and that they perform competently in the profession of public accountancy.

Jeannette Pierro Smith of Mission is a Partner at Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC. She is a council member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a director at large for the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. She previously held the roles of treasurer and executive board member for the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, she serves on the Advisory Board of BBVA Bank. Smith received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Houston.

