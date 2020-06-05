Texas Gov. Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits During COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $177 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

“As we continue the process of safely and strategically opening Texas for business, we are committed to ensuring families across the state have access to nutritious food,” said Governor Abbott. “This extension of emergency benefits will help Texans in need provide for their families while our state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This extension helps ensure those who need it most are able to continue providing nutritious food for their families and maintain their health,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “We’ll continue to be flexible in our response to this pandemic to make sure Texans can access the services they need as this situation evolves.”

More than 900,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by June 12. The emergency June allotments are in addition to the $414.7 million in benefits previously provided to Texans in April and May.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE