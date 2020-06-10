Texas Gov. Abbott Announces Intent To Appoint University Student Regents And Student Representative To The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced his intention to appoint 10 student regents to their respective universities for terms set to expire on May 31, 2021. Additionally, the Governor announced his intention to appoint the student representative to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for a term set to expire on May 31, 2021.

Midwestern State University

Montes Martinez of Wichita Falls is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Finance from Midwestern State University.

Stephen F. Austin State University

Ireland Bramhall of Nacogdoches is pursuing a degree in Hospitality Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Texas A&M University System

Calhen Cheatham of Stephenville is pursuing dual Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness and Economics from Tarlton State University.

Texas Southern University

Joseph Johnson of Sugar Land is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Texas Southern University.

Texas State University System

Amanda Lee of Jacksonville is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from Sam Houston State University.

Texas Tech University System

Brooke Walterscheid of Muenster received a Bachelor of Science degree in Cell and Molecular Biology and a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas Tech University and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Medicine degree.

Texas Woman’s University

Dawna-Diamond Tyson of Frisco received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice for Texas Woman’s University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Political Science.

University of Houston System

Alvaro De la Cruz, Jr. of Houston received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Higher Education from University of Houston Victoria.

University of North Texas System

Dianna Nguyen of Arlington is pursuing a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

University of Texas System

Patrick Ojeaga of McAllen is pursuing a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine.

Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Levi McClenny of Katy is a first-generation college student who previously served as the student regent on the A&M University System Board of Regents, and is in the U.S. Army reserve, where he is a Ph.D. candidate in Electrical Engineering at A&M College Station.

