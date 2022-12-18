Texas Accountant Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Funds from Employer and Filing False Tax Return

A Texas man pleaded guilty today to embezzling funds from his employer and filing a false tax return. The plea was entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin Howell.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Steven Marquez embezzled more than $700,000 from his employer, an Austin-based company (“Company A”), where he worked as an accountant and cash manager. From at least April 2010 through October 2017, Marquez without authorization caused funds to be transferred from Company A’s bank accounts into an account he controlled. He then used some of this money to pay his credit card bills and other personal expenses. To conceal his embezzlement, Marquez altered the business’s bank statements, and then provided the altered statements to Company A’s bank reconciliation group. Marquez also filed a false tax return for 2017 that did not report the embezzled funds.

Marquez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and three years in prison for filing a false tax return. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Assistant Chief David Zisserson and Trial Attorney Kavitha Bondada of the Tax Division are prosecuting the case.