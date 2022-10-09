Terra Luna, Oasis Network, Trueusd, Stellar XLM, and Bitcoin Exchange – PayPal Estimate Invoice Scams – Trend Micro News

Have you received PayPal invoices about which you haven’t a clue? We’ve reported on fake PayPal invoice emails several times before, and recently a lot of similar scam emails have started to circulate. Scammers are now utilizing blockchain as their disguise, such as Solana and Bitcoin, trying hard to exploit you. Keep on reading for more recent examples and check out some safety tips to avoid such PayPal email scams!

Sample PayPal Invoice/Estimate Email Scams

#1 – Stellar XLM PayPal Scam

#2 – Bitcoin Exchange PayPal Scam

#3 – Terra Luna Classic PayPal Scam

#4 – Oasis Network PayPal Scam

#5 – TrueUSD PayPal Scam

How PayPal Invoice Email Scams Work

While impersonating PayPal sellers with the names of famous companies/tokens on different blockchains, scammers will send you random invoices via PayPal systems, saying that you’ve been charged an amount of money.

Scammers will prompt you to click on attached malicious links. In other cases, they might instruct you to make a phone call if you want to dispute the charge or cancel the transaction. If you do fall for it and contact the scammers, you’re giving them the license to commit further cybercrime. Here are some potential scam attempts scammers might perform over a phone call:

requesting personal information to authenticate your account;

requesting that the individual downloads necessary software such as administrative tools;

requesting that the victim visits the website, “globalquicksupport[.]com”;

and even requesting direct control of the user’s device.

Tips to Protect Yourself

Double-check contact details and URLs. Be wary of any unexpected/unauthorized charges that come in via email — even if the email itself comes from a legitimate company such as PayPal. (Note: In some cases, the email itself is indeed generated by PayPal’s service.)

Reach out to official websites and support pages directly for help if in doubt. You can also forward suspected scam emails to spoof@paypal.com.

NEVER click on links or call numbers. Use Trend Micro Check to detect scams with ease! Trend Micro Check is a browser extension and mobile app for detecting scams, phishing attacks, malware, and dangerous links — and it’s FREE!

After you’ve pinned the Trend Micro Check extension, it will block dangerous sites automatically! (Available on Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge). You can also download the Trend Micro Check mobile app for 24/7 automatic scam and spam detection and filtering. (Available for Android and iOS).

Check out this page for more information on Trend Micro Check.

As ever, if you’ve found this article an interesting and/or helpful read, please do SHARE it with friends and family to help keep the online community secure and protected. Also, please consider clicking the LIKE button below.