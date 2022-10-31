Tata Steel's net profit plunges 90% to Rs 1,297 cr

Mumbai: Tata Steel Monday reported a 90% decline in its second-quarter net profit , as softening steel prices and higher input costs squeezed operating profit margins at Asia’s oldest manufacturer of the primary infrastructure alloy.

The legacy steelmaker, which also has operations in western Europe, reported a consolidated bottom line of ?1,297 crore, compared with ?12,548 crore in the year-ago period. The extent of decline in Tata Steel’s net profit was in line with that of other steelmakers facing similar headwinds.

Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at ?59,878 crore, down marginally on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or operating profit, declined 62% on-year to ?6,271 crore.





Slowdown in Key Economies



The EBITDA margin shrank more than 17 percentage points to 10.5%.

“Concerns about slowdown in key economies and persisting geopolitical issues, coupled with seasonal factors, led to a volatile operating environment,” TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, said in a press statement.

Despite the seasonal factors and global cues, Tata Steel’s India deliveries stood at a record 4.91 million tonnes during the quarter, up 7% year-on-year, he said.

While the company recorded record steel sales during the quarter, it didn’t help the bottom-line much as the bulk of the sales included high-cost inventory sold at lower market prices prevalent during the quarter.

Steel prices declined continuously through July to September even as input costs remained high. An export duty of 15%, levied in May to rein in domestic inflation, also made it difficult for the company to sell overseas.