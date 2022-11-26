Tata Consumer doubles new product launches, spruce up innovation capabilities to enter newer categories

Tata Consumer Products said its new launches have doubled during FY23 so far compared to a year ago with three new products launched every month on average in the first half of the fiscal.

The maker of Tata Sampann, Tata salt and Tata tea gold, also restructured the research and development(R&D) capabilities of its Bengaluru center to drive further innovation.

“What we have done very systematically is future proofing R&D and innovation infrastructure in the organization,” Vikas Gupta, head, Global R&D, at Tata Consumer Products said. “Historically we were category focused so we had teams aligned for tea coffee business teams looking at food business in a very conventional way. But we realized as we grow in the organization that may not be the best model for us to look at. So we moved from a category specific structure to capability specific structure.”

This includes three new R&D centres inaugurated two months ago in Bangalore, Mumbai and Sri City apart from its R&D facility in London focused on international beverages business. The centre houses dedicated product development labs, packaging innovation and a sensory science lab, enabling faster innovation and roll-out of its new products.

“Health and wellness is a significant opportunity and we look at how we leverage it as a platform. We are also investing into consumer science as well as sensory skills of the organization,” said Gupta adding that its speed to market improved significantly as it evaluates idesa through a governance mechanism which is chaired by the CEO along with the entire leadership team on a monthly basis. “That is a commitment as an organization we are driving and it has enabled the organization to move at a very agile pace where decisions are taken quickly and things move forward.”

From predominantly selling tea, coffee and salt a few years ago, the company expanded into pulses, spices, ready to cook and drink product categories. The company also launched ready to eat and snacking products and said it will enter newer protein based segments. At present, innovation or new products accounts for 2.7% of its sales, which the company hopes to more than double in the next two-three years.

“The management is confident of maintaining 30% CAGR over the next three year driven by entrance into new geographies, meaningful product launches and share gains from unorganised players. The company has increased the pace of new product launches. Contribution of new product to e-Commerce platform is currently at 11%. TCPL is aiming for new product contributions to increase to 3.5% in FY2023 and to 5% in the coming years,” said Sharekhan by in a recent report.