Tango Argentina Foods Launches New Website

Tango Argentina Food launches a new website to help expand its online sales.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) TANGO Argentina Food has launched a new website to help expand its online sales by reaching a larger audience. The new website features a blog section that will be used to help keep customers informed about the restaurants’ daily operations, specials, announcements, etc.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of TANGO Argentina Food on May 9, 2023. After looking at its online reviews, it is easy to see why they were selected to be reviewed. It ranks among the highest-rated restaurants in the St. Louis region, based solely on reviews posted by its customers.

St. Louis Restaurant Reviews’ mission is to help find small, locally owned restaurants that are truly hidden gems and help them enjoy the success they deserve by enhancing consumers’ awareness and online visibility. It appears that they found another establishment here.

Tango Argentina Food online reviews as of May 4, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews

– 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews Facebook – 4.9 Stars with 98 votes

– 4.9 Stars with 98 votes Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 with 9 reviews

The restaurant is owned and managed by a husband and wife team, Hector and Stella Aberastury. They have been educating and serving their award-winning Empanadas to the St. Louis region since 2000. Their logo is “the taste of my country.” It is a family-owned and managed restaurant with strong support from Hector and Stella’s children and grandchildren. While their success is inspirational, it has not come without considerable sacrifice. They migrated to the U.S. in 1995 and could not return to Argentina to visit friends and family for 18 years. They worked hard to save money to return home to visit family and friends and to start their own business. However, there are no signs of regret. They love their life, the business, and their customers.

What is an Empanada?

According to Wikipedia, an empanada is a type of baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, common in Spanish and other Southern European, Latin American, and Iberian-influenced cultures around the world. The name comes from the Spanish empanar (to bread, i.e., to coat with bread) and translates as ‘breaded,’ wrapped or covered in bread. They are made by folding dough over a filling, which may consist of meat, cheese, tomato, corn, or other ingredients, and then cooking the resulting turnover by baking or frying.

Service options:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Carryout

Delivery with third-party providers – DoorDash – GrubHub – Uber Eats

Catering with ezCater

Event Food Vendor

Address, phone, and email:

2418 B West Clay Street

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-757-3076

Email: TangoArgentinaFood@hotmail.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Links: