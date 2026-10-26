Tallahassee Mass Shooting: Police Arrest Teen

A 15-year-old faces 11 attempted murder charges after gunfire near Florida A&M University injured 12 people, including six juveniles, during homecoming weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – October 26, 2026 (STL.News) Tallahassee police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a mass shooting near Florida A&M University that injured 12 people, including six juveniles, following the university’s homecoming football game Saturday evening.

The Tallahassee Police Department identified the suspect as Anthony Rivers III, who was arrested Sunday, October 25. Police announced Monday that Rivers faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and one charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, October 24, near Perry and Manatee streets, close to Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium.

According to police, 11 people sustained gunshot wounds, while a 12th person suffered an ankle injury while fleeing the gunfire. Six of those injured were adults, and six were juveniles.

The youngest victim was 11 years old, according to information provided by Police Chief Lawrence Revell and reported by WCTV.

At least three victims suffered serious injuries. In an update Sunday evening, police reported that six shooting victims remained hospitalized, including one in critical condition. Those figures describe the victims’ conditions as reported Sunday, not a confirmed Monday medical update.

No fatalities had been reported in connection with the shooting as of the police department’s October 26 announcement.

Investigators believe the violence followed a physical confrontation involving people who knew one another. Preliminary findings indicate that none of the injured victims appeared to have been the intended targets.

The arrest represents an important development, but police emphasized that the investigation remains active and additional arrests are possible.

Police Arrest 15-Year-Old Following Weekend Investigation

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Rivers’ arrest Monday morning following an investigation that began shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

According to the department’s official October 26 statement, detectives arrested Rivers on Sunday after reviewing evidence and pursuing investigative leads.

Police said they filed the charges after consulting with State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Rivers faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and a charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

The attempted murder charges correspond to the 11 people who sustained gunshot wounds.

Police have not released a complete public account of the evidence supporting the charges or established the precise actions of every individual involved in the confrontation.

Chief Lawrence Revell addressed the arrest in the department’s official announcement.

“What should have been a weekend of celebration in our community instead became a night of fear and violence for the victims and their families,” Revell said.

The chief emphasized that the arrest does not conclude the investigation.

“While this arrest marks a significant step forward, our work is far from over,” Revell said.

Both quotations appear in the Tallahassee Police Department’s written statement dated October 26.

WCTV reported Monday that Rivers appeared in court that morning and that a judge ordered him to remain in custody.

The charges against Rivers are allegations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Shooting Occurred Near Florida A&M Homecoming Game

The shooting happened near Bragg Memorial Stadium, where Florida A&M University had hosted its annual homecoming football game against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The game ended before the shooting occurred.

Homecoming weekend traditionally brings students, alumni, families, and visitors to Tallahassee for football, reunions, and university celebrations.

The shooting occurred near the stadium as people were leaving the surrounding area following Saturday’s activities.

The location placed the violence close to a major public gathering attended by students, families and visitors.

However, police have not established that the initial dispute was connected to the football game or an official university-sponsored event.

Investigators instead believe the shooting followed a confrontation involving individuals who knew one another.

That distinction is important because the shooting occurred near the stadium rather than during the football game itself.

The university issued a statement Saturday night acknowledging the incident near campus and urging people to avoid the area while police investigated.

Florida A&M also stated that its campus remained safe and expressed support for those affected by the violence.

The shooting disrupted a weekend traditionally associated with university celebrations and community activities.

Twelve People Injured, Including Six Juveniles

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that 12 people were injured during the incident.

Eleven suffered gunshot wounds, while another person sustained an ankle injury while fleeing the scene.

Of the 12 injured, six were adults, and six were juveniles.

The youngest victim was 11 years old.

Police initially reported Saturday night that at least three shooting victims had sustained serious injuries.

The department’s original announcement also said nine other injured individuals were in stable condition at the time.

By Sunday morning, police reported that five shooting victims had been released from the hospital while six remained hospitalized.

One of those hospitalized remained in critical condition.

A Sunday evening update continued to report six shooting victims hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

Those medical figures represent information released Sunday. The department’s Monday arrest announcement did not provide a comprehensive updated hospital census.

Consequently, the Sunday figures should not be interpreted as confirmed descriptions of the victims’ medical conditions on Monday.

Authorities have not publicly released a complete list of the injured individuals or detailed medical information concerning every victim.

The involvement of children has been one of the most concerning aspects of the shooting.

Investigators believe the people who suffered injuries were not the intended targets.

That conclusion remains preliminary as detectives continue reconstructing the events surrounding the violence.

Leon County Schools Confirms Four Students Injured

Leon County Schools confirmed Monday that four district students were among those injured during the shooting.

According to WCTV, the students attended three different schools.

The district did not publicly identify the students or disclose the names of the schools involved.

School officials also said counselors were available Monday to assist students who might have been affected by the violence.

The district expressed concern for the victims, their families, and others affected by the shooting.

The involvement of local students extends the incident’s impact beyond the immediate crime scene.

Families, classmates, educators, and other community members may also be affected by the consequences of the violence.

Authorities have not released a complete public account of the injuries sustained by the students.

The district’s confirmation provides additional context on how many children were affected by the incident.

Investigators Believe Dispute Preceded Gunfire

One of the central findings announced Monday concerns the circumstances immediately preceding the shooting.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary evidence indicates that a physical altercation occurred before shots were fired.

Detectives believe the dispute involved people who knew each other.

Police have not publicly established what caused the disagreement or why it escalated into gunfire.

The department also has not released a complete account identifying everyone who participated in the initial confrontation.

Investigators believe none of the injured victims appeared to have been the intended targets.

That preliminary finding suggests the violence affected individuals who were not directly involved in the original dispute.

However, authorities continue examining evidence before establishing a complete sequence of events.

Police have not publicly explained whether additional individuals possessed firearms or participated in the shooting.

The possibility of further arrests remains open while detectives determine whether others may bear criminal responsibility.

Authorities have not announced additional arrests in the department’s October 26 update.

The investigation remains active, and the department has emphasized that additional information could change its preliminary findings.

Officers Assisted Victims Before Scene Was Secure

The Tallahassee Police Department credited responding officers with providing immediate assistance to injured victims while the situation remained dangerous.

According to the department’s official statements, officers began rendering aid before the scene had been fully secured.

Police said officers carried injured individuals to safety and helped transport victims to the hospital.

Chief Revell praised their actions in the department’s initial Saturday night announcement.

The emergency response required officers to assist victims while determining whether an ongoing threat remained.

Following the initial response, detectives with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit assumed responsibility for investigating the shooting.

Investigators worked overnight reviewing digital evidence, following leads, and trying to identify those responsible.

On Sunday, detectives continued canvassing the surrounding area and collecting physical evidence.

The department said detectives, crime analysts, victim advocates, and other sworn and civilian personnel contributed to the investigation.

Those efforts continued after detectives arrested Rivers Sunday.

Police emphasized Monday that the arrest did not end the investigation.

Community Tips and Digital Evidence Help Investigation

Members of the public provided information that played an important role in advancing the investigation.

The Tallahassee Police Department reported receiving a significant amount of information following Saturday’s shooting.

Authorities said tips and digital evidence submitted by members of the public were valuable to investigators.

Photographs, videos, and firsthand accounts can help detectives reconstruct events before, during, and after the gunfire.

Such evidence may also help establish timelines and determine the movements and actions of individuals involved in the confrontation.

Police have not publicly disclosed all the evidence used to identify Rivers.

The department also has not provided a complete account of how investigators connected the suspect to each criminal allegation.

Those details may emerge through subsequent court proceedings or additional official announcements.

For now, detectives continue reviewing available evidence and pursuing leads.

The department is encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact investigators, even after the arrest.

Police have emphasized that information from the public remains important to establishing the complete circumstances of the shooting.

Florida A&M Homecoming Weekend Disrupted

Florida A&M University is a historically Black public university in Tallahassee with a longstanding tradition of homecoming celebrations.

The annual event brings together current students, alumni, families and supporters for athletic competition, reunions and community activities.

Saturday’s football game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff was among the weekend’s major events.

The shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium brought an emergency police response into an area where people had gathered for homecoming activities.

The incident affected the surrounding Tallahassee community and people attending university-related events.

Florida A&M acknowledged the shooting in a Saturday evening statement and said police were investigating the incident near campus.

The university encouraged people to avoid the affected area while officers continued their work.

Although the shooting occurred near university property, police have not established that the university or its activities caused the confrontation.

Investigators instead believe the violence originated from a dispute involving individuals who knew one another.

The shooting’s proximity to the stadium remains significant because of the number of people gathered nearby.

The incident illustrates how gunfire arising from a confrontation can endanger individuals who are not directly involved in the underlying disagreement.

Criminal Charges and Presumption of Innocence

Rivers’s arrest is an important development in the criminal investigation, but it does not establish guilt.

Police announced 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and one firearm possession charge.

The charges are allegations that must be addressed through the applicable legal process.

Rivers is 15 years old, and his age does not change the presumption of innocence.

The Tallahassee Police Department’s October 26 announcement did not establish whether prosecutors intend to pursue the case in adult court.

No conclusion about future prosecution decisions can be drawn from the arrest announcement alone.

The department also has not released a complete public account of the evidence supporting each charge.

Those questions will depend on official filings, court proceedings, and additional investigative developments.

Authorities have indicated that further arrests remain possible.

However, that statement does not establish that other individuals have committed crimes or will necessarily face charges.

Any additional criminal allegations would require their own evidentiary and legal basis.

Police Continue Seeking Witnesses and Video Evidence

The Tallahassee Police Department is continuing to request information about the October 24 shooting.

Investigators are particularly interested in people who witnessed events near Perry and Manatee streets shortly before or after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone possessing photographs, videos, or other digital material from the area may also be able to assist.

The department established a dedicated telephone line for information related to the Perry Street shooting.

Tallahassee Police Department shooting tip line: 850-891-4610

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Police have also established an online evidence submission portal for photographs, videos and other material connected to the investigation.

Authorities said public information has already contributed to the investigation.

Detectives continue examining evidence and pursuing leads to establish the complete circumstances of the incident.

Investigation Remains Active After Arrest

The arrest of a 15-year-old suspect represents a significant development in the investigation into the Tallahassee mass shooting.

Police have identified a suspect, announced criminal charges, and described preliminary findings concerning the dispute that preceded the gunfire.

Authorities have also confirmed that 12 people were injured, including six juveniles, and that 11 victims suffered gunshot wounds.

However, important questions remain unanswered.

Investigators have not publicly established the precise cause of the initial confrontation, the full sequence of events, or whether they will charge additional individuals.

The full medical outlook for the most seriously injured victims also remains uncertain based on the publicly available updates.

For families whose relatives were injured, the consequences of the shooting extend beyond the arrest announcement.

Some victims suffered serious injuries, and children were among those wounded.

The violence also disrupted Florida A&M University’s homecoming weekend, an occasion normally associated with football, reunions and community celebrations.

Chief Revell has emphasized the department’s commitment to obtaining answers for the victims and their families.

Detectives continue reviewing physical and digital evidence, interviewing witnesses and pursuing additional leads.

As of October 26, the Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed that 12 people were injured in the shooting near Florida A&M University, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested the following day, and authorities filed 11 attempted second-degree murder charges and a firearm possession charge.

The investigation remains active, and police have not ruled out additional arrests.

Anthony Rivers III is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sources: Tallahassee Police Department, official October 24–26, 2026, investigative releases; WCTV, October 26, 2026; WTXL, October 24–26, 2026; and WFSU Public Media, October 26, 2026.

Editor’s note: This report reflects official police information and corroborating news coverage available October 26, 2026. Hospital figures are attributed to the date they were reported. Preliminary investigative findings are identified as such, and the investigation remains active.