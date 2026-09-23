Man Killed in Berkeley Road-Rage Shooting

BERKELEY, MO – September 23, 2026 (STL.News) A 58-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday night following what police described as a road-rage confrontation in Berkeley, Missouri, with another man taken into custody as investigators work to determine exactly how the deadly encounter unfolded.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in a parking lot near North Hanley Road and Frost Avenue in north St. Louis County.

According to information police provided and local news outlets reported Wednesday morning, two men were driving westbound on Frost Avenue when an argument broke out between them.

The drivers eventually pulled into the parking lot of A-1 Liquor near North Hanley Road and Frost Avenue.

The confrontation then escalated.

Police said both men produced firearms during the encounter. One of the drivers, identified by authorities only as a 58-year-old man as of Wednesday morning, was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet publicly released the man’s name.

Second Driver Taken Into Custody

The other driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody, according to reports citing police.

Authorities had not publicly identified that individual or announced criminal charges as of early Wednesday morning.

That distinction is important because the investigation remains active and authorities are still attempting to establish precisely what occurred before the fatal shooting.

Investigators are specifically working to determine whether both men fired their weapons during the confrontation.

The fact that both men reportedly displayed firearms does not by itself establish which person initiated the shooting, whether either weapon was fired by the victim, or whether investigators believe self-defense could be an issue in the case.

Those questions remain part of the investigation.

No publicly available information reviewed by STL.News Wednesday morning established what initially triggered the reported road-rage dispute or how long the confrontation lasted before the shooting.

St. Louis County Police Assist Investigation

The Berkeley Police Department is investigating the shooting, with the St. Louis County Police Department assisting at the scene.

Initial reports placed the shooting near the intersection of North Hanley Road and Frost Avenue.

First Alert 4 reported early Wednesday that Berkeley police were investigating a deadly road-rage shooting in the area and that St. Louis County police were assisting.

Later reporting provided more details about the confrontation, including the reported argument between the two drivers, the parking-lot encounter, and the detention of the second driver.

The case remains in its early stages.

Police have not publicly announced whether investigators recovered both firearms, what type of weapons were involved, how many shots were fired or whether surveillance video captured the confrontation.

Authorities also have not publicly disclosed whether other witnesses were present.

Road-Rage Dispute Turns Deadly

The circumstances described by police illustrate how quickly a traffic dispute can escalate when firearms become involved.

What apparently began as an argument between two motorists on Frost Avenue ended minutes later with one man dead and another in police custody.

However, investigators still have significant questions to answer before the complete circumstances surrounding the shooting are known.

Determining whether both weapons were fired could become particularly important.

If investigators establish that only one person fired, detectives will need to determine what happened immediately before the shooting and whether the use of deadly force was legally justified. If evidence shows both men fired, investigators will have to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine who fired first and under what circumstances.

Those determinations will ultimately depend on physical evidence, witness statements, surveillance footage, firearm examinations, and other evidence collected by investigators.

Any decision on potential criminal charges would ordinarily depend on the evidence gathered by law enforcement and reviewed by prosecutors.

Investigation Continues Wednesday

As of Wednesday morning, authorities had not publicly released the victim’s identity.

Police also had not announced the identity of the person taken into custody or disclosed whether that person had been formally arrested or booked on a criminal charge.

Being detained or taken into custody does not establish criminal responsibility, and no court has determined that the surviving driver committed a crime.

The investigation could change substantially as detectives obtain additional evidence.

Authorities may release additional information after the victim’s family has been notified and investigators complete preliminary interviews and evidence collection.

The shooting adds another fatal incident to a violent week in the St. Louis metropolitan region and comes as law enforcement agencies across the area continue responding to shootings and other incidents involving firearms.

For Berkeley investigators, however, the immediate focus is narrower: determining exactly what happened between two motorists on Frost Avenue before an apparent traffic dispute escalated into a fatal confrontation.

One man is dead.

Another was taken into custody.

And one of the most important questions — who fired their weapon and under what circumstances — remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. STL.News will update this report as Berkeley police, St. Louis County police, or prosecutors release additional verified information.