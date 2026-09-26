Four Charged in Jennings Crash Attack

JENNINGS, MO – September 26, 2026 (STL.News) Four St. Louis residents face felony robbery, assault, and burglary charges after authorities say a minor vehicle crash in Jennings escalated into a group attack that left a retired truck driver hospitalized and was captured in part on a bystander’s video.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Davion Alfred, 30; Martinez Logan, 25; Mary Moore, 26; and Tamara Logan, 48, on Thursday, Sept. 24. Each defendant was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault involving a special victim and second-degree burglary involving unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

The charges are allegations. All four defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The case stems from a Sept. 19 collision near Jennings Station Road and Shannon Avenue. The injured driver has been identified by his family and local news organizations as Lance Jeffries, a retired truck driver.

Public records show a discrepancy in Jeffries’ age. His family and several local reports have described him as 63, while the probable-cause account cited in reporting lists the victim as 62. STL.News is identifying Jeffries as 63 based on his family’s identification while noting the discrepancy.

What initially appeared to responding officers to be a traffic accident ultimately developed into a criminal investigation involving allegations that Jeffries was punched, kicked, stomped, dragged, robbed, and had his vehicle searched while he was incapacitated.

Crash occurred Saturday afternoon in Jennings

According to St. Louis County Police and probable-cause information, the incident began at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sept. 19.

Alfred, Moore and Martinez Logan were traveling in a 2013 Ford Escape northbound on Jennings Station Road and were waiting to turn left onto Shannon Avenue when Jeffries, driving a 2025 Chrysler Caravan, struck the Escape from behind.

Jeffries pulled over and got out of his vehicle after the collision.

Authorities did not identify Tamara Logan as an occupant of the Escape. Authorities say she arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

What happened next is central to the criminal case.

Authorities allege Alfred approached Jeffries and punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

According to the probable-cause account, the four defendants then repeatedly punched, kicked, stomped, and dragged Jeffries while he was down. Investigators say Jeffries eventually blacked out during the encounter.

A bystander recorded at least part of the incident. That video later became an important part of the police investigation and circulated widely on social media and through St. Louis-area news coverage.

Police said investigators used the video along with the original crash report, tips, and social media information to identify the people they believe participated in the assault.

Police allege robbery followed assault

The criminal allegations extend beyond the physical attack.

Authorities allege Alfred took Jeffries’ vehicle keys and wallet. Alfred and others are accused of entering Jeffries’ Chrysler and searching through the vehicle.

Police said trash bags containing items Jeffries intended to donate to Goodwill were removed from the Caravan.

Authorities said they later found Jeffries’ keys and wallet in his vehicle, along with his cellphone.

Investigators said Jeffries reported that someone had rummaged through his wallet and that about $100 was missing.

Those allegations form an important part of the case because prosecutors did not charge the defendants solely with assault. Each also faces second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary charges.

Officers initially responded to a crash

One of the more unusual elements of the case involves what responding officers initially knew about the incident.

St. Louis County Police responded to what was reported as a vehicle crash.

Authorities said Jeffries was unable to speak when officers arrived and was transported to a hospital.

According to the probable-cause information, people at the scene claimed Jeffries was intoxicated, but neither the defendants nor bystanders informed responding officers that an assault had occurred.

Police consequently handled the initial response as a traffic crash.

The criminal investigation began later.

Authorities said Jennings Precinct officers received an assault report shortly after 10 p.m. that evening and went to the hospital to speak with Jeffries.

Jeffries’ family had learned about the attack while he was hospitalized and after video of the incident began circulating.

The timing is significant: approximately five hours passed between the initial crash response and police receiving the later assault report.

Family described significant injuries

Jeffries spent several days in the hospital following the incident, according to authorities.

The official account described bruising, scrapes, scratches, and a black eye.

His daughter, Valancia Jeffries, described more extensive injuries in an interview with First Alert 4 before prosecutors filed charges.

She said her father’s eyes were swollen shut and that he suffered injuries to his neck and swelling to his jaw. She also said doctors found blood clots in his leg and stomach and that surgery was anticipated.

Those additional medical details are attributed to Jeffries’ daughter and have not been independently confirmed through publicly released medical records.

The family described Jeffries as a retired truck driver and quiet family man who generally spent much of his time at home with his wife.

His daughter said the family did not learn until about 10 p.m. that Saturday that Jeffries was in the hospital.

“We’re heartbroken. We’re devastated,” Valancia Jeffries told First Alert 4 while calling for justice in the case.

Defendants spoke publicly before arrests

The case took another unusual turn before arrests were announced.

Several of the people later charged spoke with KSDK’s 5 On Your Side about the confrontation and apologized for their conduct.

Moore said she had focused on what she believed was a threat to her children following the crash rather than Jeffries’ age.

“I did not see a 63-year-old man, and that was my fault,” Moore told the station.

Alfred said those involved had been attempting to prevent Jeffries from leaving the scene after the collision. When asked whether the violence was justified, however, Alfred told the station, “Not at all. None of that was justified.”

Tamara Logan also apologized for her actions while criticizing threats and harassment that she said had been directed toward members of the family after video of the incident spread online.

The defendants’ television statements preceded their arrests and are separate from statements authorities say they subsequently made during police questioning.

KSDK reported that after speaking with members of the group, the station connected them with the lead detective investigating the case.

Police say defendants made admissions

Police arrested all four defendants Wednesday, Sept. 23.

According to the probable-cause information, detectives showed the defendants video from the incident during the investigation.

Authorities say Alfred admitted initiating the physical confrontation by punching Jeffries and causing him to fall. Police also say Alfred admitted taking Jeffries’ keys, searching his wallet and entering the Chrysler.

Investigators say Moore admitted repeatedly kicking Jeffries while he was on the ground.

Martinez Logan allegedly admitted kicking Jeffries in the face while Jeffries was down and dragging him from the roadway toward the curb.

Police say Tamara Logan admitted stomping on Jeffries’ legs.

Authorities describe those statements in their probable-cause allegations. They should not be confused with guilty pleas or court findings. The criminal cases remain pending, and prosecutors retain the burden of proving the charges.

Video became key evidence

The bystander’s recording appears to have played an important role in advancing the investigation.

Police said Alfred and Moore could initially be identified through information contained in the crash report.

Investigators then used the video, tips and social media posts to identify Tamara Logan and Martinez Logan, according to authorities.

The probable-cause account describes specific actions investigators say are visible in the recording, including kicking, stomping and dragging Jeffries while he was on the ground.

First Alert 4 had reported on the video and Jeffries’ hospitalization before charges were announced. His family publicly sought information about those responsible for the attack.

By Sept. 23, police announced that they had taken four suspects into custody.

The following day, prosecutors filed charges.

Four defendants face the same three charges

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged:

Davion Alfred, 30, with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault involving a special victim and second-degree burglary involving unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Mary Moore, 26, with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault involving a special victim and second-degree burglary involving unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Martinez Logan, 25, with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault involving a special victim and second-degree burglary involving unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Tamara Logan, 48, with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault involving a special victim and second-degree burglary involving unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

St. Louis County Police identified all four defendants as St. Louis residents.

When police announced the charges Sept. 24, the department said it was holding each defendant on a $250,000 cash-only bond with no 10% option.

That figure reflects the bond status announced with the charges and should not be interpreted as confirmation that no subsequent court proceeding has modified a defendant’s custody or bond status.

Case developed rapidly after video circulated

The sequence of events shows how quickly the case shifted from an apparent traffic accident to a felony investigation.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Sept. 19, police responded to the collision. Jeffries was unable to provide officers with an account of the alleged attack and was transported to a hospital.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers received the report that an assault had occurred and went to the hospital as the investigation shifted from the traffic collision to the alleged violence surrounding it.

Video recorded by a witness subsequently circulated publicly and became evidence investigators used to identify suspects.

Several people who would later be charged spoke publicly about the incident before their arrests.

Police arrested the four defendants Sept. 23, and prosecutors charged them Sept. 24.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s City of Jennings Precinct is handling the investigation.

No one has been found guilty. The allegations contained in police statements and charging documents represent the prosecution’s account at this stage of the proceedings, and each defendant is entitled to contest the evidence and charges in court.

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