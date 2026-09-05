Frankfort, ILL, Corie A. Walsh Charged in 2-Year-Old Son’s Death

FRANKFORT, IL – Sept. 5, 2026 (STL.News) Corie A. Walsh – A suburban Chicago mother has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son, while prosecutors say witnesses told investigators that she had become “very invested” in the closely watched Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

Corie A. Walsh of Frankfort is accused in the death of her son, Barrett Walsh, who was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon at the family’s home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court.

Frankfort police said officers responded at approximately 4:04 p.m. Sept. 1 following a report of an unresponsive child. Barrett was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Walsh was also taken to a hospital after police said she was found attempting to harm herself. Three other juveniles were located inside the residence and were unharmed, according to authorities.

Following an investigation involving the Frankfort Police Department and Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, Walsh was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors Detail Allegations Against Corie A. Walsh

Additional allegations emerged as prosecutors presented information about the case.

According to court-document reporting by NBC Chicago, FOX 32 Chicago and Shaw Local, prosecutors allege that preliminary autopsy findings showed Barrett died from asphyxia caused by ligature compression of the neck. The Will County Coroner’s Office previously said the child’s death appeared to be a homicide while final findings remained subject to further investigation and testing.

Court documents also describe statements Walsh allegedly made after the incident. Prosecutors contend that Walsh made statements indicating she believed her young son was the devil or “anti-Christ.”

Those statements are allegations presented by prosecutors and have not been established as facts at trial.

Walsh’s defense has raised questions concerning her mental condition at the time of the incident, according to local reporting.

The circumstances could therefore make Walsh’s mental state an important issue as the criminal proceedings move forward.

Lindsay Clancy Trial Becomes Part of Investigation

One of the unusual elements to emerge from the case involves Walsh’s reported interest in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said witnesses told investigators that Walsh had recently become “very invested” in the Clancy case and had been discussing the trial with friends in a group text.

According to prosecutors, Walsh was participating in the discussion at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday — only hours before emergency responders were called to her Frankfort residence.

Authorities reportedly recovered Walsh’s cellphone as part of their investigation.

The reported connection does not establish that the Clancy trial caused or contributed to Barrett’s death. At this stage, it represents information prosecutors say they obtained from witnesses while investigating Walsh’s actions and mental state before the incident.

That distinction is important because investigators and prosecutors have not publicly established a causal connection between Walsh’s interest in the Clancy proceedings and the allegations against her.

What Is the Lindsay Clancy Case?

The Lindsay Clancy case has received extensive national attention because of the difficult legal questions surrounding criminal responsibility and severe mental illness.

Clancy, a Massachusetts mother and former labor and delivery nurse, was accused of strangling her three young children in 2023.

Her defense argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the children’s deaths.

Clancy’s murder trial recently ended without a verdict.

On Friday, Sept. 4, a Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial after jurors reported they could not reach a unanimous decision following seven days of deliberations.

Clancy remains charged. The mistrial was not an acquittal, and prosecutors can potentially pursue another trial. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 to consider what happens next in the Massachusetts case.

The timing means the Clancy trial was receiving substantial media attention during the period immediately preceding the death of Barrett Walsh in Illinois.

Prosecutors in Illinois are now pointing to Walsh’s interest in that case as one part of the broader investigation into what occurred inside her Frankfort home.

Neighbor Reportedly Tried to Save Child

Authorities were called to the Frankfort residence Tuesday afternoon after they discovered the emergency involving Barrett.

CBS Chicago reported that a 17-year-old girl called 911 and was performing CPR on the toddler when officers arrived. Barrett was transported to a hospital but could not be saved.

Police subsequently searched the residence and located Walsh.

Authorities also found three other children inside the home. Police said those children were unharmed.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services told CBS Chicago that the agency had no previous contact with the family before Tuesday’s incident and became involved following Barrett’s death.

Investigation Involves Multiple Agencies

The investigation has involved Frankfort police, the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Frankfort Police Chief Leanne Chelepis expressed condolences to the family and others affected by the child’s death while asking members of the community to respect the family’s privacy.

Police have emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing.

The forensic examination of evidence, including electronic communications, could become important as investigators attempt to establish a detailed timeline of Walsh’s activities and mental condition before her son’s death.

The contents of her cellphone could potentially help investigators determine what she was reading, discussing or communicating in the hours leading up to the incident.

However, text messages about another criminal trial do not, by themselves, demonstrate motive or criminal intent.

Mental State Could Become Major Legal Issue

Walsh’s mental condition is likely to receive substantial attention as the case proceeds, particularly given the statements attributed to her by prosecutors and the position being advanced by her defense.

Illinois law sets specific standards governing criminal responsibility and mental illness. A defendant’s mental condition can be relevant in several ways, including questions about competency to participate in court proceedings and potential defenses concerning criminal responsibility.

The legal process determines those questions and, where appropriate, professional evaluations and court rulings.

The allegations involving Walsh should therefore not be interpreted as a diagnosis based solely on statements described in court documents.

Similarly, comparisons between Walsh and Clancy should be made cautiously.

The two women face separate criminal cases in different states involving different evidence, circumstances and legal proceedings.

The reported connection is that prosecutors say Walsh was closely following and discussing Clancy’s case shortly before the death of her son.

Whether that fact ultimately has legal significance in Walsh’s prosecution remains to be determined.

What Happens Next

Walsh remains in custody while receiving medical treatment, according to police. Authorities previously said she would be transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility following her release from treatment to await further court proceedings.

Future proceedings could provide additional information concerning the evidence collected from the residence, Walsh’s electronic communications, forensic findings, and her mental condition.

The Will County Circuit Clerk explains that court documents in cases handled by the county can be obtained through its approved document-request process or reviewed through public-access resources at the courthouse.

For investigators, the immediate task will be reconstructing what occurred inside the Frankfort home and establishing the events leading to Barrett’s death.

For prosecutors, the burden will ultimately be to prove the criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Walsh has been charged but has not been convicted. The allegations in the charging documents and prosecutors’ statements have not yet been proven at trial, and Walsh is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.