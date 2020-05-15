Talihina Man Bobby Garman Sentenced To 168 Months For Methamphetamine Distribution

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Bobby Garman, age 38, of Talihina, Oklahoma was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment, and 5 years of supervised release for Distribution Of Methamphetamine and Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C), and 841(b)(1)(A). The charges arose from an investigation led by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (“OBN”) and the District 16 District Attorney Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Indictment alleged the defendant knowingly and intentionally distributed methamphetamine and possessed with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, on various dates between February and August 2019. These crimes occurred in LeFlore and Latimer counties, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “Methamphetamine has wreaked havoc on virtually every community in the country. It kills hundreds of Oklahomans a year. Identifying, investigating, and prosecuting drug dealers is vital to combatting drug trafficking organizations. OBN endeavors to do just that, as this investigation demonstrated. Its partnerships with local, state, tribal, and federal agencies helps to create the multi-jurisdictional team that was so effective in this and many other investigations.”

“These cooperative efforts with our local, state and federal partners are making a significant impact toward reducing the flow of drugs that are devastating lives in rural Oklahoma. This particular defendant would traffic as much as six to ten pounds of meth into Talihina on a routine basis. When you target, remove and prosecute these high-value distributors, you can absolutely cripple the local drug supply,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Conway represented the United States.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE