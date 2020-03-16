Taj Palace, Chesterfield, MO Announces Changes to Help Calm Fears and Protect Guests and Staff

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chesterfield, MO (STL.News) Taj Palace, located in Chesterfield Valley, is approaching the coronavirus differently.

With all of the negative news about the spread of the virus, Taj Palace is approaching this issue with announcing new procedures in addition to the existing cleaning procedures, which has resulted in consistent health inspection ratings for the previous ten years.

Taj Palace is known and famous for its lunch buffet. To ease concerns by customers, they have the following procedures in place or will be executing them immediately:

They are providing hand sanitizer in multiple locations around the restaurant. They are providing gloves to customers at the buffet station. Temperatures are being read before the staff can begin their shift. As done previously, they disinfect the “entire restaurant” daily. Existing menus will be replaced with disposable menus. Each customer will receive a clean menu not previously handled by other guests. They will be removing some tables to create additional space between the guests. They want to contribute to helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Taj will most likely be making additional changes in the upcoming days as the authorities make new announcements and recommendations.

Taj Palace was recently recognized as one of the Top 10 Restaurants in Chesterfield by St. Louis Restaurant Review and is given a 4.4-star rating by Google.

Visit Taj Palace at 92 THF Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63005

