T. Rowe Price Foundation Grants Half A Million Dollars To Communities Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic

Grant includes $250,000 to help Baltimore City Public School students and their families who are without meals due to school closures

BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) The T. Rowe Price Foundation announced Friday granted $500,000 to global and local organizations working to relieve the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting gaps in community services.

To help ensure that the nonprofit sector remains strong during this challenging time, T. Rowe Price is also honoring all sponsorship commitments throughout greater Baltimore and other regions. One hundred percent of the funds the firm had allocated for fundraising efforts will now become direct donations to the nonprofits. T. Rowe Price Foundation is also working with existing grantees to determine if there is a need to expedite funding that had been slated for later this year.

