Machias Woman, Suzanne Wilcox Sentenced for Unlawfully Possessing Firearm

(STL.News) A Machias woman was sentenced today in federal court for being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Suzanne Wilcox, 48, to time served (five months) and two years of supervised release. Wilcox pleaded guilty on February 16, 2022.

According to court records, in December 2021, Wilcox visited a Federal Firearms Licensee located in Calais and purchased a 9mm pistol. The following day, Wilcox was a passenger in a vehicle subjected to a lawful traffic stop in East Machias by Washington County Sheriff s Office personnel. While stopped roadside, Wilcox stated that she had the handgun in her purse and admitted to drug use. Wilcox was later found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today