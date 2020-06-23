Suspect Identified As Dushawn Garrison, Wanted by NOPD

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Dushawn Garrison (DOB: 09-23-1997) in the investigation of a theft that occurred on June 21, 2020 in the 3500 block of North Homestead Drive.

Through investigation, NOPD Fourth District detectives determined that Garrison was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. Garrison then allegedly took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Garrison’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE