Suryoday SFB Q2 Results: Bank posts net profit of Rs 13 crore; operating profit rises 12%

on Friday reported a Rs 13 crore net profit for the September quarter as against Rs 2 crore loss in the year ago period.

The bank’s operating profit rose 12% at Rs 93 crore against Rs 83 crore. Provisions, though dipped to Rs 76 crore from Rs 97 crore in the year ago period, kept the net profit to a modest level.

Its net interest margin however remained largely stable at a healthy 9.2%. Net interest income stood at Rs 353 crore as compared with 271 crore, reflecting a 30% year-on-year rise.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets was at a high of 9.9% at the end of September, although the ratio improved from 10.2% a year prior to that. Net NPA ratio was at 4.8%, up from 4.5%.

Its gross advances rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 5,378 crore with quarterly loan disbursement rising a shade over 50% to Rs 2130 crore.

“Disbursement activities are gradually gaining momentum owing to healthy on ground demand, we expect it to continue in the coming quarters,” the bank said.

Its deposit mobilisation rose 35% to Rs 4,207 crore.

