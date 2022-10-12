Suella Braverman cut out of immigration reform planning as PM prepares to relax visa rules

HOME Secretary Suella Braverman has been cut out of immigration reform planning as the PM prepares to relax visa rules as part of her growth push.

Tory MPs with concerns about local businesses being short-staffed have been told to go to the Cabinet Office and Business Department rather than the Home Office in a snub to Ms Braverman.

Reuters

Ms Braverman has been cut out of immigration reform planning as the PM prepares visa rule relaxation[/caption]

Broadband engineers, butchers and care workers are all in line for the visa bonanza — as the Treasury tells No?10 it is the quickest way to go for growth.

Meanwhile, PM Ms Truss has read the riot act to Cabinet Ministers — including chief agitator Penny Mordaunt — for publicly breaking ranks on the mini Budget.

Most read in The Sun

LEAH 'KILLING'

Human remains found in search for Leah Croucher 3 years after she vanished CLOSING TIME

Marks and Spencer to close 67 stores in branch shake-up over next five years

ROYAL-ITY TV

I'm A Celeb bosses sign up first ever Royal Family member in Mike Tindall THAT'S LIT

People say they’ll never put their lights on again after LADBaby shares a hack TWO BECOMES THREE

MAFS star Tayah gives birth to first baby with Adam and reveals cute name SUNDER PRESSURE

Man Utd's £37m star Amad Diallo forced to play for Sunderland Under-21s



