Subject Sought in Eighth District Battery Investigation by NOPD

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a subject in the investigation of a simple battery that occurred on June 11, 2020 in the 100 block of Baronne Street.

At about 3:05 a.m., the pictured subject reportedly approached a hotel staff member as she was sweeping the sidewalk and placed his hands around her neck. The victim then screamed and hit the subject with her broom. The subject allegedly shoved her to the ground before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

