(FAQ):

1. What is a U Shaped Couch?

A U Shaped Couch is a large sectional sofa designed in a “U” layout, providing extra seating and comfort. It’s perfect for family rooms, movie nights, or entertaining guests.

2. How big is this Couch?

This Couch measures 108 inches wide, making it spacious enough to seat multiple people comfortably without overwhelming your living room.

3. Is the Couch modular?

Yes! This modular sectional sofa can be rearranged to suit your needs. The movable ottoman allows you to customize the shape, making it flexible for different room layouts.

4. Is the Couch comfortable for long sitting?

Absolutely. This Couch is designed with deep seats and plush cushions, giving a cloud-like comfort that’s perfect for lounging, reading, or watching TV.

5. What fabric is used on this Couch?

The couch is upholstered in premium beige linen fabric, which is soft, breathable, and durable — a great balance of comfort and practicality.

6. How durable is this Couch?

Built with a solid wooden frame and quality upholstery, this Couch is designed to last for years while maintaining comfort and style.

7. Is the Couch good for small spaces?

While this Couch is generously sized, its modular design makes it versatile. You can rearrange sections to fit different room sizes.

8. How do I clean and maintain the Couch?

Regular vacuuming and gentle fabric cleaners work well for this linen Couch. The durable fabric resists daily wear, making maintenance simple.

9. Can the ottoman be moved to either side of the U Shaped Couch?

Yes, the movable ottoman can be placed on either side, giving you the flexibility to create a left-facing or right-facing U layout.

10. Why should I choose this U Shaped Couch?

This U Shaped Couch combines modern design, deep comfort, and modular flexibility, making it an ideal choice for families and stylish living spaces.