Gym Water Bottle with Straw – Stay Hydrated with the Best:
The Gym Water Bottle with Straw is your ultimate fitness companion — built to keep you refreshed, energized, and focused throughout your day. Designed for athletes, travelers, and fitness lovers, this 64oz insulated stainless steel bottle ensures that hydration is always within reach. Whether you’re powering through a tough gym session or exploring the outdoors, this Gym Water Bottle with Straw keeps your drink at the perfect temperature for hours.
Built for Maximum Hydration:
The Gym Water Bottle with Straw is made for those who never settle for less. With its Flowstate 3-Position Lid, you can sip, chug, or use the straw effortlessly. Its large handle makes it comfortable to carry, whether you’re at the gym, in the car, or on a hike.
Thanks to advanced double-wall vacuum insulation, your drinks stay cold for up to 24 hours and hot for 8 hours. No sweat, no leaks, just pure hydration every time.
Durable, Safe, and Eco-Friendly:
This Gym Water Bottle with Straw is constructed from BPA-free stainless steel, ensuring your water stays pure and free from unwanted flavors. The Cream 2.0 finish gives it a modern, sleek look that fits seamlessly into your fitness or travel lifestyle.
Reusable and eco-conscious, this bottle replaces hundreds of plastic bottles, helping the environment while keeping you refreshed all day long.
Features:
|Feature
|Description
|Capacity
|64oz – perfect for long workouts or full-day hydration
|Material
|BPA-free, food-grade stainless steel
|Lid Type
|Flowstate 3-Position Lid (straw, sip, or full flow)
|Insulation
|Double-wall vacuum insulation for hot & cold drinks
|Handle
|Ergonomic, easy-grip handle for portability
|Color
|Cream 2.0 – sleek, modern, and elegant
|Leakproof
|100% leak-resistant design
|Use
|Ideal for gym, travel, office, and outdoor activities
Why Fitness Enthusiasts Love It:
If you value quality and performance, this Gym Water Bottle with Straw is your best pick. It’s not just a bottle. It’s your hydration partner designed for busy, active lives. Whether you’re training, traveling, or working long hours, it provides consistent refreshment and convenience.
Customer Reviews:
This Gym Water Bottle with Straw keeps my water ice-cold all day!
The 64oz capacity is perfect for my workouts.
Stylish, durable, and easy to clean. I take it everywhere — from gym to office!
FAQs:
Q1: How long does the Gym Water Bottle with Straw keep drinks cold?
A: Up to 24 hours cold and 8 hours hot with vacuum insulation.
Q2: Is this bottle safe for daily use?
A: Yes! It’s made from BPA-free stainless steel that’s safe and durable.
Q3: Can I use it for hot beverages?
A: Absolutely. It’s perfect for both coffee and tea as well as cold drinks.
Q4: Is it leakproof for travel or gym bags?
A: Yes, it’s completely leak-resistant with a secure Flowstate lid.
Q5: How do I clean it?
A: Both the straw and lid are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.