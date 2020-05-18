Stroudsburg Man Jason Rodriguez Sentenced To 18 Months’ Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on May 15, 2020, United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Jason Rodriguez, age 25, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, to 18 months’ imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, during June 2018 and February 2019, Rodriguez possessed with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and the synthetic opioid, fentanyl. After his initial June 2018 arrest by state authorities, Rodriguez returned to drug trafficking in February 2019, prompting the initiation of the instant federal case.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Stroud Area Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St John prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case was also brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

