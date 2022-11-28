Stocks to buy or sell today: 10 short-term trading ideas by experts for 29 November 2022

The Indian market opened higher on Tuesday despite muted global cues.

Sectorally, buying was seen in FMCG, utilities, power, consumer durables, and healthcare stocks while some selling was visible in auto space.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking

: Buy | Target Rs 345 | Stop Loss Rs 292

Apollo Tyres recorded a fresh breakout from a consolidation range of Rs 270-305. The stock has been trading at record highs which is a positive sign.

: Buy | Target Rs 368 | Stop Loss Rs 324

The stock recorded a trend reversal after a year-long corrective phase. Noticeable traction was seen in the oil marketing space which is also positive.

: Buy | Target Rs 102 | Stop Loss Rs 87

is seeing gradual recovery after reclaiming the major moving averages; expected steady rise from hereon.

PVR: Buy | Target Rs 2160 | Stop Loss Rs 1700

PVR is seeing recovery after retesting the trendline support around 1,700; may inch gradually toward a record high.

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert, told ETNow

: Buy | Target Rs 2950 | Stop Loss Rs 2700

: Buy | Target Rs 2800 | Stop Loss Rs 2670

: Buy | Target Rs 1000 | Stop Loss Rs 860

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst, told ETNow

: Buy | Target Rs 650 | Stop Loss Rs 590

United Spirits: Buy | Target Rs 1000 | Stop Loss Rs 880

: Buy | Target Rs 5200 | Stop Loss Rs 4500

