FAQs

Q1: Are these Wooden Spoons for Cooking safe for non-stick cookware?

Yes, they are completely non-stick safe and won’t cause scratches or damage.

Q2: Can I wash them in the dishwasher?

No, hand washing is recommended to preserve the teak wood’s natural oils.

Q3: Do they have any coating or chemicals?

No. These Wooden Spoons for Cooking are 100% natural and toxin-free.

Q4: How many utensils are in the set?

The set includes 10 premium teak wooden utensils – perfect for every cooking task.

Q5: Is delivery free in the USA?

Yes! We offer fast and free delivery across the USA on every order.

Why Shoppers Love This Set?

People love this Wooden Spoons for Cooking set for its quality, beauty, and sustainability. It’s a one-time buy that lasts for years — a blend of practicality and timeless style.

If you’re serious about cooking, this is the set your kitchen deserves.