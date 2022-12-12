Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Macrotech, V-Guard and KEC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 25.5 points, or 0.14 per cent higher at 18,623.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Tuesday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

: The homegrown auto major said it would explore the possibility of partial divestment of its holding in subsidiary Tata Technologies Ltd through an initial public offering route. Tata Motors said the IPO Committee of the company has accorded its in-principle approval for such a step.

: The private sector lender said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The bonds are redeemable at the end of 7 years. There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds.

HCL Technologies: Snack company Mondelez International has expanded its multi-year contract with the IT company to enhance cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally.

Macrotech Developers: Promoters of realty firm, which sells its properties under the Lodha brand, have raised Rs 3,547 crore through sale of 7.2 per cent stake in the company to institutional investors including ADIA — a move aimed at achieving minimum public shareholding norm of 25 per cent.

KEC International: The infra EPC major has received orders worth Rs 1,349 crore across its various businesses. The transmission & distribution business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas, while the business has bagged orders for building a data centre and other segments.

V-Guard Industries: The Kochi-based consumer electrical and electronics company has signed definitive agreements for acquiring 100 percent stake in Sunflame Enterprises (SEPL) for Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The transaction is expected to close by mid of January 2023.

MTAR Technologies: The aerospace and defence player said that it has signed a pact with with IN-SPACe India for design and development of a two-stage to low-earth orbit all-liquid small satellite launch vehicle.

GR : The highway company has entered into share purchase agreement with Lokesh Builders for transfer of entire shares being held by the company in its subsidiary GR Highways Investment Manager for a sum of Rs 15 crore. After the transfer, GHIMPL would cease to be subsidiary of the company.

: The animal feed has sold 3.92 acres of land in Tamil Nadu for Rs 71.36 crore in two separate deals. The company has sold 0.65 acres to Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company for Rs 11.83 crore. In another deal, it has sold 3.27 acres to Minerva Veritas Data Centre for Rs 59.53 crore.

: The auto ancillary firm has acquired 27.35 per cent equity stake in Strongsun Solar for Rs 2.4 crore. The investment in Strongsun will help the company optimize the power cost and increase the consumption of green energy at its various power intensive plants.

: The oil production and exploration firm has resumed crude oil production from a well in its Mumbai offshore B-80 field after plugging a leak. Well D-1 on B-80 field was shutdown down due to a leak in a production control line.

: The civil construction firm has bagged orders worth Rs 330 crore from for civil and structural works at Panipat Refinery Project Complex. The company has secured orders from Indian Oil for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat, Haryana.

: The civil construction firm and its group firms announced the sale of remaining cement assets to Dalmia Bharat Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore and exit from the sector as part of its strategy to reduce debt. Dalmia Bharat will purchase 9.4 million tonnes of cement capacity along with a thermal plant.

RSWM: The textile products player will launch its rights issue on December 23 and the same will close on January 6. The rights issue price is at Rs 100 per share, and the rights entitlement ratio is one rights equity share for every one equity share held by eligible equity shareholders, as on the record date.

: The IT services company has incorporated another wholly-owned subsidiary NuRe FutureTech in India. With the incorporation of new company, the company will engage into business of cognitive computing related software products.

