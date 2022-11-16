Stocks in the news: Paytm, Wipro, Auro Pharma, Timken, Page Industries and Nykaa

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 40.5 points, or 0.22 per cent lower at 18,439.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Thursday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

Wipro: The IT services major has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council (EWC). Wipro’s EWC is the first to be established by an India-headquartered company.

: Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group is looking to sell shares of parent worth $200 million through a block deal. BofA Securities is the banker for the deal, and the price range for the sale has been set at Rs 555-601.

: The apparel manufacturer said it will invest Rs 290 crore to set up two facilities in Telangana. The new units will provide a total employment to 7,000 local youngsters. It will manufacture garments which include sportswear and athleisure wear.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Lighthouse India Fund III offloaded about 3 crore shares of Nykaa‘s parent company at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece, worth Rs 525.39 crore through open market transactions, according to the bulk deal data available with the BSE.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drug maker has received Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for unit XI, an API non-antibiotic manufacturing facility at Pydibhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The unit was inspected by USFDA during July 25 – August 2 and issued a Form 483 with 3 observations.

: The bearings company will be setting up new manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat to manufacture spherical roller bearings and cylindrical roller bearings and components thereof. It already has manufacturing plant at Bharuch, wherein primarily tapered roller bearings and its components are manufactured.

Global Health: Nomura India Investment Fund bought 15 lakh shares in the hospitals chain operator at an average price of Rs 414.57 per share. Mutual Fund acquired 36.3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 401 per share.

Bikaji Foods International: Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio – acquired 17.45 lakh shares in the ethnic snacks company at an average price of Rs 324.5 per share.

: The railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for construction of balance work of Bahuti canal project worth Rs 392.52 crore on turnkey basis including completion of earth work of main canal system from RD 18 to 74 km & other ancillary activities.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal player’s board of directors approved second interim dividend of Rs 15.50 per share that is, 775 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for FY23 amounting to Rs 6,549.24 crore.

: The microfinance lender will raise up to Rs 300 crore by issuing bonds next week The board of directors in a meeting held on November 16, 2022, has approved to issue market-linked rated non-convertible debentures with a base issue size of Rs 200 crore and green shoe option of Rs 100 crore.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The sugar company has commenced commercial production of industrial alcohol in its new distillery at Maizapur unit, with a capacity of 320 kilo litre per day. With the said addition, the total distillation capacity of the company now stands at 880 kilo litre per day.

Moneyboxx Finance

: The NBFC providing small-ticket business loans to micro enterprises said it has extended operations in Chhattisgarh by opening three new branches in the state. As a part of this expansion, the company aims to meet growing and unmet credit needs of micro and small businesses in the state.

: The petrochemical player reported a 178 per cent rise in the net profit to Rs 7.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter. The company had reported a bottom line of Rs 2.59 crore in the year ago period. It clocked a total revenue from operations at Rs 163.44 crore in the Q2FY23.

: The pharma player reported a 36% surge in total revenue from operations while the EBIDTA has jumped by 104% over the quarter ending September 2021 fuelled by increasing sales and a laser sharp focus on costs. Dhanuka Grou had taken over the company through the CIRP on 31st March 2020.

: The microcap IT company has received work orders worth Rs 46.7 crore from Bharat Electronics, for scanning & digitizations – E Mahabhoomi Polygons in 14 districts of Maharashtra. The period for completion of work will be 19 months.

